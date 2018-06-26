Otis Redding: Dock of the Bay Sessions (Volt)

Nothing on Dock of the Bay Sessions hasn’t been released before but the album represents the first time the tracks from Otis Redding’s final session were released together on one disc. It’s always possible that had Redding not died when his plane crashed near Madison in 1967, the great soul singer might have discarded some of the numbers assembled here or gone back and recorded additional tracks. As it stands, Dock of the Bay Sessions is plausibly the album that might have been released. Of course, it’s dominated by the posthumous hit, “(Sittin’ On) The Dock of the Bay,” a resigned shrug of disappointment at the promises of the 1960s.