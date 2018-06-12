Phil Haynes & Free Country: My Favorite Things (1960-1969) (Corner Store Jazz)

Drummer Phil Haynes and his “jazz-grass” band Free Country complete a series of albums that form a tour of American music history with My Favorite Things (1960-1969). It’s an assortment of songs from the ’60s performed by the jazz-grounded cello-based and (yes) drum-driven ensemble. The material ranges from the lamest imaginable rendition of Otis Redding’s “Respect” to an interestingly quirky take on The Doors’ “Touch Me” and touching version of Dionne Warwick’s “Walk on By.” The novelty value of many tracks is entertaining.