Leaves' Eyes: Sign of the Dragonhead (AFM Records)

Heavy metal and historical tales go hand in hand. Sweden’s Sabaton writes exclusively about military battles, and several Iced Earth songs focus on the U.S. Civil War. Leaves’ Eyes found its niche in Nordic history and mythology and uses medieval nyckelharpas, fiddles, and uilleann pipes and whistles to supplement traditional metal instruments.

The title track from this female-fronted symphonic metal band’s seventh album, Sign of the Dragonhead, explores the adventurous journeys of Norway’s King Harald I, while “Jomsborg” is an ode to the legendary fortress of the same name and the ballad “Like A Mountain” is a tragic Icelandic love story. Sing-along Celtic rockers like “Across the Sea” and “Riders On the Wind” summon ancient yet familiar melodies as choirs joins Finnish vocalist Elina Siirala (in her full-length album debut with the band) to epic effect. Death-metal male vocals, courtesy of Alexander Krull, add intrigue to songs that Siirala—who lacks the vocal presence of her predecessor, Liv Kristine — can’t quite pull off.

