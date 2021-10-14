Spiral by Rage In My Eyes (Independent Release)

Rage in My Eyes - Spiral

The Brazilian band known for 16 years as Scelerata changed its name a few years back to Rage In My Eyes and now follows up its 2019 album, Ice Cell, with Spiral. This EP was written and recorded in lockdown, with musical cues from such headbanging stalwarts as Iron Maiden, Angra, Blind Guardian and Symphony X. Indeed, the four-man band’s tight brand of progressive metal and power metal — along with elements of milonga, a lively South American form of syncopated folk music — helps distance Rage In My Eyes from its Scelerata past (when it used to back original Iron Maiden frontman Paul Di’Anno on Brazilian tours). Though consisting of just five songs spread across 19 minutes, Spiral packs enough intricate arrangements, serrated melodies and passionate performances to make discerning metal fans take notice.