Steve Howe: Anthology 2: Groups & Collaborations

Guitarist Steve Howe has enjoyed a lengthy career that nearly encompasses the history of British rock. The new three-disc collection, Anthology 2, begins in 1964 with a The Syndicate’s shrill version of Chuck Berry’s “Maybelline,” unremarkable save for Howe’s agile fingering, and continues through a 1995 collaboration with Renaissance vocalist Annie Haslam along with unreleased tracks from recent decades. Many of the signal moments are on disc one, including “Blow Up” by The In Crowd, a song rejected by director Michelangelo Antonioni for his film of the same name; the sensory-bending psychedelic pop of Tomorrow’s “My White Bicycle”; and the progressive rock intricacies of Yes’ “Roundabout.”