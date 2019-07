Stratus Luna

You’d never know they were from Brazil, unless you know a lot about Brazilian rhythms—and listen really close. São Paulo’s Stratus Luna is a present-day progressive rock band at the highest level, artfully employing sequencers amidst dreamy melodies and power surges of guitar and organ. Their instrumental self-titled debut album is masterful, and belies the youth of its members as it draws from challenging tempos and textures. Sitar and lap steel meld together in the flow.