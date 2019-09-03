'Stuck in Orbit' by Xposed 4Heads (Internal Combustion)

The further away the 1980s are in our collective rearview mirror, the clearer it becomes: Xposed 4Heads have realized an ideal of that decade’s danceable, synthetic new wave sounds. “Stuck in Orbit” marks the second single in as row apart from an album for the Milwaukee band who have been around, in some form since at least, since the Reagan administration. And with the background-singing Star Girls’ “uh ohs!” punctuating the keyboard and sequencer arrangements, “Stuck in Orbit” could be the best single Devo never recorded. Mark G.E. sings this message of breaking free from one’s rut and embracing a positive attitude with cheeky swagger. Heard in the spirit the 4Heads doubtless intends, it’s a perky bit of uplift. And may a full longplayer as consistently potent be forthcoming soon.