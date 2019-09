Although they’re from Toronto, Surefire Sweat sound steeped in New Orleans. On some tracks from their self-titled album, they’ve got that funky marching-band beat down pat; they also delve into West African rhythms in a 1960s jazz context on “A Tale of Two Times.” Brass and woodwinds keep the tone bright; syncopation is foremost for the band under the sticks of their leader, drummer Larry Graves.