The Gleasons: Worries at the Gate

Adding specific ethnic seasoning to the basic rock-music recipe can have many results. Celtic rock can be progressive like Horslips or Iona, punky like The Pogues or Dropkick Murphys, or implicitly between the musical lines as Big Country or U2 when they’re so disposed. The Gleasons’ describe themselves as “soulful Celtic pop,” but the Milwaukee septet probably has something for aficionados of all three of the aforementioned styles of Celtic infusion on their fourth long-player, Worries at the Gate. Sometimes the presence of pennywhistle, fiddle, banjo and other instrumentation over decidedly pop influences suffices to connote Celtic influence. Elsewhere, the melodies and lyrics based on the history and traces of the brogue emanating from Ireland combine to solidify the impression. The Gleasons seem to strive to make their influences into a mainstream sound, and with the proper break, they could reach a large audience.