The Tangent: The Slow Rust of Forgotten Memory (InsideOut/Century Media/Sony)

Tired of listening to vintage progressive rock albums with outdated themes by the likes of Yes, Genesis and Marillion? Then seek out The Tangent, a European collective in the classic prog vein that’s released nine albums of varying quality over the past 15 years. The Slow Rust of Forgotten Memory features only five songs that span about 75 minutes, and it’s The Tangent’s most overtly political record— taking aim at Brexit, Donald Trump, the tabloid press and hatred in general. The messages are tucked into lush, intricate music that’s as serious as it is indignant, and band founder/lead vocalist Andy Tillison alternates between singing and (almost) speaking. The inclusion of such unexpected guests as Chumbawamba founder and now playwright Allan “Boff” Whalley and DJ Matt Farrow proves that we actually can all get along.

The Tangent will perform at Shank Hall on Sunday, Oct. 22 with Nick Turner’s Hawkwind and Karmakanic.