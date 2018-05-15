Unshine: Astrala (Rockshots Records)

Despite this gothic-folk-metal band’s dismal name, Astrala is a paean to Unshine’s native Finland, with a focus on the country’s forests and fields. The 10 songs here seek to convey the ancient art of communing with nature, and the music swirls with global influence and metallic bombast. The fact that vocalist Susanna Vesilahti performs some songs in Finnish and others in English adds to the record’s authenticity. “Slow Moving Creatures” emerges as Astrala’s most impressive track, managing to be both ethereal and majestic, with heavy riffs complementing Vesilahti’s mysterious delivery. Unshine doesn’t immediately sound like other female-fronted Scandinavian gothic-metal bands, and the earthy instrumentation and native-tongue lyrics make Astrala worth a listen for fans of the genre.

