V.V. Lightbody 'Make a Shrine or Burn It'

V.V. Lightbody (Vivian McConnell) has recorded music in Chicago for the past couple of years. Her latest record, out on May 1, might make a scratch. In “Make a Shrine or Burn It,” McConnell’s voice is soothing and her “nap rock” songs remind of the sleepy ballads of Heart’s “Dreamboat Annie.” Synth, piano, flute, vibraphone sounds, and additional vocals lift the album beyond being a set of rock ballads to an indie symphony. Don’t forget that her choruses are catchy too.

McConnell’s voice is obviously the strongest part of this album, though the melody of the guitar and synth together provide important structure. All the songs are laid back and keep a hypnotic rhythm. “If It’s Not Me” burns slow like an incense stick at first until it builds into a chanting chorus. “Horse on Fire” has a funky guitar riff and mellow synth noises. The album reaches peak energy with “Car Alarm.” “You turn me on / You set me off like a god damn car alarm.”