Various Artists: Orphan Black: The DNA Sampler (Music From The Television Series) (Varese Sarabande)

How would you feel if you discovered you were someone’s clone? Worse yet, you’re part of an insidious experiment by a nefarious researcher? That’s the problem faced by the protagonists in the science-fiction series “Orphan Black.” One adds: at least they have the benefit of good music. The soundtrack album goes to show that rock is a better choice than the pensive piano crap that marks most contemporary TV and film scores. The DNA Sampler is good listening apart from the show and includes the staccato slash of Peaches’ “Bodyline,” the retro garage vibe of The (International) Noise Conspiracy’s “Smash It Up,” the winsome French pop of Emilie Mover’s “Pret a Porter” and Dr. V’s yodeling country rendition of “I Fought the Law.”