The lineup is not unheard of but remains unusual: a jazz trio consisting of violin, bass and drums. But calling Wonderment a jazz album doesn’t entirely define it. Violinist Zach Brock takes the lead, defining the melodies as Matt Ulery maintains thrumming bass lines and Jon Deitemyer tictocs on drums. Surprises include Brock’s gorgeous title number with a melody worthy of mid-century Broadway and Ulery’s “Levelled,” which sometimes suggests the imperative drive of prog rock.