Generosity in the Time of Lockdown

When lockdown hit, Milwaukee singer-songwriter Lisa Gatewood Szocik found taking a step back and helping others helped flex her creative muscles.

How has the lockdown affected your creativity?

The theme of my quarantine has been “Am I doing enough? Should I be doing more?” At first, I felt so much pressure to be super productive and creative. I saw all these other artists creating amazing new work, hosting virtual concerts, writing new songs. I felt like I should be doing more, and that pressure was counterproductive to my creativity.

But I’ve found new ways to be creative and have an impact: a neighbor asked me to learn a specific song to surprise her wife on their anniversary by playing it outside their house; I’m running a book drive for Next Door Milwaukee; and I’m doing some lyric writing about social issues that are on my heart and mind.

When I stopped trying to define what creativity should look like right now, I was free to be creative in new ways.

Do you have a routine or schedule for staying in practice or working on new material?

Routine has never been my strong suit. It’s hard to create when I’m not alone, and right now I’m rarely alone. I have an amazing husband who encourages me to take time to play and write and gives me the space to do that.

Are you making plans for when you can resume playing in front of people again?

Not at this point. I’m very lucky that I have a great job that allows me to work from home. There are many musicians that rely on live performances to make a living and they are in need of your support right now.

You can support them by attending their online concerts and using their preferred app to send them donations. Also purchasing their music online helps them earn an income (Bandcamp has been waiving their cut of sales on specific days so that all the money goes to the artists).

For me, I’m staying at home to help flatten the curve and really enjoying my favorite new face-accessory: Masks!

