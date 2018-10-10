Cascio Music's Drummerfest Celebrates Music's Unsung Heroes

Being the drummer isn’t always the most glamorous job in the band. Guitarists play applause-inducing solos, with the lead singer usually becoming the face of the group. But for 18 years, Cascio Music (13819 W. National Ave., New Berlin) has dedicated a day to music’s often unsung heroes.

The New Berlin, Wis. musical instrument retailer will open its doors at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 13 for its annual Drummerfest. This free event offers live performances and clinical instruction, giving fans and regional drummers exclusive access to some of the world’s best drummers.

“Drummerfest is considered the Milwaukee area’s premier drum event,” says Cascio Music CEO Mike Houser. “Hundreds of music-lovers attend and start lining up super early in the morning so they can get a good seat. There’s food, prizes, and world-class drumming. It’s going to be a blast!”

This year’s lineup includes world renowned drum clinician, educator and motivational speaker Dom Famularo, Pat Metheny Group drummer and Birdman film composer Antonio Sanchez, and Chance The Rapper’s drummer Greg Landfair Jr.

In addition to the amazing live talent and insider access, Drummerfest gives attendees photo and autograph opportunities—providing one-on-one time with the headliners. During the event, featured brands will be showcased in-store and extra product offers will be available on major drum brands, such as Mapex, Sabian Yamaha, Gretsch, Zildjian and Sabian. Drum factory reps will also be present with their latest gear. Guests will have the opportunity to demo new products.

“We are again proud to present this year’s amazing group of renowned, live and studio, band and session drummers,” says Houser. “Our goal for Drummerfest has always been to inspire, entertain, and educate attendees of all ages, and this year is certainly no exception.”

You can find more information about Cascio Music and Drummerfest here.