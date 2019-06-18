Cascio to Offer Free Music Classes as Part of 'Make Music Day' on June 21

Cascio Music will offer a full day of free music programs as a part of Make Music Day on Friday, June 21, 2019.

Make Music Day is a celebration of music around the world on June 21–the longest day of the year. Music lovers of all ages are invited to attend the free classes and contribute to the sound of the day.

The free music classes at Cascio Music (13819 W National Ave, New Berlin) include:

Mini Music Makers (Kids Class, 10-11 a.m.)

Even the littlest music makers can celebrate Make Music Day by attending our instrument-making workshop and story time. Kids and their caregivers will exercise their creativity and imaginations by making rain sticks and drums, and then using these instruments to enhance a wonderful story.

Bucket Drumming Lesson (all ages, 1-2 p.m.)

Learn basic rhythm patterns and make music with buckets! Drumsticks and buckets will be provided, but attendees are also welcome to bring their own. All ages and abilities are welcome to participate. No drumming or musical experience necessary.

Ukulele Circle (all ages, 2-3 p.m.)

Calling all uke players and enthusiasts! Join us in a jam session specifically for ukuleles. The group will be guided through songs in an inviting atmosphere open to ukulele players of all ages and levels. Bring your own uke or borrow one of ours.

“Cascio Music strives to inspire and educate anyone who wants to grow their skills and share their passion for music,” says Mike Houser, Cascio Music's CEO. “On June 21, we invite music lovers of all ages and skill levels to join us in filling the summer air with the sounds of beautiful music.”

Originating in France as the Fête de la Musique, the founders of Make Music Day imagined a day where free, live music would be everywhere: street corners and parks, rooftops and gardens, store fronts and mountaintops. Make Music Day is now celebrated in more than 1,000 cities in 120 countries worldwide. 2019 is the third year that Milwaukee has participated in Make Music Day celebrations. For more information and for the full itinerary of free music events, visit MakeMusicDay.org/milwaukee.