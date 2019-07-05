Chaka Khan Showing Her Soul

× Expand ©DAN AND CORINA LECCA FW12 THE HEART TRUTH 2/8/2012 NEW YORK NEW YORK FASHION WEEK FW12

Chaka Khan showcased her professionalism and soul in her boisterous performance on Tuesday, July 2, at Summerfest’s BMO Harris Pavilion. The sheer production quality and fluidity in her set reminds the audience of the reasons for Khan’s stardom. She and her bandmates have clearly been around the block, showcasing their deeply rooted passion in their performance.

She started her show in sequins, glittering in the spotlight with wind billowing from below. Her three backing vocalists harmonized as she belted out adlibs, creating a layered gospel energy.

At one point, Khan retreated backstage for an intermission, leaving the band to their own devices. Each bandmate took a lengthy solo; the drummer built a hip-hop beat from the ground up spitting drum bars in between the melodic chorus. The wah guitar and vocals kept the music rooted in funk and soul. The most impressive of the evening’s solos was a seven-string bass solo gliding through scales like ice skates on a freshly zambonied rink.

Khan reemerged in a black, off-the-shoulder, wide-sleeved, lace number for the second set. Knowing she has nothing to prove any longer in her career, she left the spotlight to her backup singers, key changing and octave shifting through “I’m Every Woman.”