Dr. Dog w/ The Growlers @ Turner Hall Ballroom

Ever since Dr. Dog performed in Milwaukee a few yearsback, many in the area wondered when they would get another chance to hear theband that some have hailed as a modern Beatles for its distinct similarities tothat fabled group and era. Thursday night Dr. Dog checked in to a sold-outTurner Hall Ballroom and more than lived up to their billing for sublime,time-traveling rock ’n’ roll.

The band, led by talentedsongwriters/singers Scott McMicken and Toby Leaman, didn’t waste any time,opening with an energy-packed version of “Worst Trip.” With their nostalgickeyboards, guitars and vocals, they might have caused a number of listeners todouble-check what decade we’re in.

The band strutted its best on stagewith guitars and voices blazing through the hall. The night featured the groupjumping around their discography of jovial and soulfully spirited songs. Tunessuch as the freely floating “The Breeze” and the powerful guitar-driven rocker“The Ark” showed the band’s prowess for catchy songs and lyrics, as well as itsability to command the stage. The songs, dripping with mouthwatering three-partharmonies, ranged from all-out rockers to soulful, moody songs and allowed bothMcMicken and Leaman to exhibit their vocal ranges.

With their new album Shame, Shame coming out in April, theband also included a sampling of new tracks. The latest songs might not havereceived as loud of a cheer from the crowd as the time-tested works, but theyfit in nicely and built anticipation for the new release.

Opener The Growlers started the nightwith their psychedelic-tinged rock ’n’ roll with a California vibe and won over many whoarrived early.

Photo by Cj Foeckler

