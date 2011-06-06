Drugs Dragons w/ White Faces, Moon Curse and Cyborg Fortress @ Cactus Club

In the history of rock and roll there have been so many energetic, sweat-drenched rock 'n' roll shows that the term "energetic performance" now feels generic. Saturday night at Cactus Club Milwaukee's Drugs Dragons put on a wild and unhinged performance well beyond that cliché phrase.

With the release of their new Milorganight EP, it was the perfect opportunity to show the city how far the band's come in the past two years. Wielding a by-the-seat-of-your-pants hardcore/punk spirit and a pounding rock 'n' roll pulse, Drugs Dragons delivered a performance that teetered on the edge of truly spinning out of control. As the night grew older the crowd, especially a bunch of diehard fans at the front, escalated their rambunctious thrashing and dancing to the band's fast paced songs. Some splashed lead singer Luke Chappelle with water and tossed him around around when he ventured off stage. At one point the band had to restart because of this wildness but no one was complaining.

Chappelle might be best known in the community for his efforts as record spinner in The Get Drunk but he makes for a fiery frontman, with a crazed stare and a barking howl of a voice. While Chappelle was putting his vocal chords to work, the band's guitarist unleashed a great whirlwind of guitar playing, kneeling and laying on the stage with his legs up against his amp. He put a fitting touch on the band's set, climbing on top of the drummer's kit and letting the drummer play some chords with his drumsticks.

There were plenty of reasons to get to the club early, most notably the chance to catch Moon Curse's first show. With the band featuring Matt Leece and Rochelle Nason from Mother Orchis and Keith Stendler from Father Phoenix excitement was high to see the results. The show began fittingly with a '70s organ prelude that was interrupted by a loud guitar lick by Leece. The band's members didn't venture too far from their previous bands, reveling in a '70s Black Sabbath/classic rock sound, but it didn't feel like a retread of any sort, and the band's sublime playing won over the crowd. Leece showed he's coming into his own as singer with Ozzy Osbourne-like vocals and guitar playing, throwing down some impressive guitar riffs, and Stendler, who played organ in Father Phoenix, proved he's quite a drumming powerhouse. The band offered a strong muscular rock 'n' roll assault that shows much promise for the band going forward.

White Faces, who also opened, showed that they're improving with each show, playing a solid set of rock 'n' roll. Cyborg Fortress, the most experimental band of the night, showcased distorted and reverb-filled vocals, keyboard loops and other sounds.