Run The Jewels Stay Calm and Drop Bombs

At the beginning of every headlining show on the newly renovated Generac Power Stage, there is a quick advertisement and light show before the act comes on stage, partially to help showcase the capabilities of the stage’s sound and light system. While it ran on Friday night, it wasn’t necessary, because Run The Jewels pushed the stage’s capabilities to their limit.

A full set of bleachers welcomed the duo of Killer Mike and El-P, though they were ready from the moment that the group’s inflatable logo was blown up and attached to the lighting truss of the Generac stage. Returning Milwaukee ex-pat Kid Cut Up alongside hypeman Jordi Mack, aka DJ Madhatter or Jordan Lee of 88Nine Radio Milwaukee did their job of getting the crowd hyped, but the mere presence of the duo was enough to get people screaming. With a brief introduction from Killer Mike that Run The Jewels was ready to burn the stage down, it was on and there was no looking back.

Friday night’s show was only the second back from the pandemic for the group, as they explained that they had been waiting to play out material from 2020’s RTJ4. They did just that, running down the first five tracks from the record in order, including the single “Ooh La La,” which got an extra ovation when the song’s opening piano sample flooded the speakers. It was also a chance for Wisconsin’s own DJ Trademark to step in for the song’s cuts, replacing the legendary DJ Premier on the recorded version. RTJ would then jump around their previous works, with the crowd bouncing to every bass-heavy album cut.

El-P and Killer Mike are both seasoned veterans on stage, so it wasn’t surprising that they had a sense of calm confidence while performing some of their highest energy tracks. The two embody the spirit of the early days of hip hop, when performing records live took precedence over just trying to get the crowd to react. Emcees at heart, both members were on point Friday night, spitting each verse with grins that conveyed they knew the Summerfest crowd was in the palm of their hands. Even a blown out microphone that cut off during Killer Mike’s verse on “36” Chain” had the group unphased, with Mike performing as though nothing abnormal was going on.

The end of the night played like what would be the basis of a Run The Jewels greatest hits compilation, save for the tracks that would actually send the crowd home. Following “Nobody Speak,” arguably the group’s biggest hit, they closed the set on “The Ground Below” and “A Few Words for the Firing Squad (Radiation).” The latter of the two closes out RTJ4, and features a lower-tempo track and poignant lyrics, a stark contrast to much of the night’s powerful set of heavy beats and hard bars. Run The Jewels have been notoriously outspoken on their political views, and while there was some of that present in Friday night’s set, they expertly picked their spots to make an impact. An encore consisting of their self-titled theme from their debut put a cap on the night.

Throughout Friday night’s set, Run The Jewels never really lost their momentum or the reaction from the Summerfest crowd. In many ways, it was a testament to Run The Jewels fans, and the albums that the group makes, as every song seemed to be known and well received. The set was methodical but not formulaic, and it made for a great night overall.