Concert Review
Stiff Little Fingers Prove They’re Still Going Strong at Shank Hall
Now celebrating their 40th anniversary, punk legends Stiff Little Fingers demonstrated why they’re still playing together after all these years. more
Sep 25, 2017 12:40 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Rakim Cut Corners At His Anticipated Turner Hall Ballroom Performance
A nearly packed Turner Hall Ballroom waited around to see Rakim perform for less than an hour. more
Sep 18, 2017 10:15 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews 1 Comments
Beck Showed Off His Many Personas at the Riverside
Beck is one of the defining artists of my generation. So why doesn’t his music mean more to me? more
Aug 17, 2017 9:53 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews 2 Comments
Marika Hackman Led a Night of Guitars, Laughter and Hiccups at The Back Room
Joined by the London quartet The Big Moon, English rocker Marika Hackman demonstrated her sense of humor at her Milwaukee debut. more
Aug 11, 2017 11:20 AM Shaye Graves Concert Reviews
Elvis Costello Took a Return Trip Through ‘Imperial Bedroom’ at the Riverside
Elvis Costello dug into the mellower corners of his songbook at a risky, generous show celebrating Imperial Bedroom. more
Jul 17, 2017 10:06 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
Death From Above @ Uline Warehouse, Summerfest
For their first show under their truncated new name, Death From Above treated loyal fans to a mix of “crusty new songs and crusty old ones." more
Jul 5, 2017 10:30 AM Shaye Graves Concert Reviews
Car Seat Headrest @ Johnson Controls World Sound Stage, Summerfest July 2, 2017
The indie-rock group’s songs banged, but frontman Will Toledo’s aloof stage presence was hard to get past. more
Jul 3, 2017 12:13 AM Shaye Graves Concert Reviews 1 Comments
The PRF BBQ Festival Makes Itself at Home During its First Year in Milwaukee
The second weekend of June marked a first for Milwaukee. For four days, the city hosted the annual PRF BBQ, an event that had previously called Chicago home for eight years. The festival originated,Concert Reviews more
Jun 13, 2017 2:19 PM Lauren Keene Concert Reviews
Norah Jones w/ The Candles @ The Riverside Theater
Norah Jones returned to her roots throughout her return to the Riverside Theater. more
Jun 5, 2017 10:31 AM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
Kinky Friedman @ Shank Hall
Country journeyman Kinky Friedman delivered a night of bawdy laughs and pervasive sadness at his return to Shank Hall. more
May 4, 2017 1:46 PM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
The xx w/ Sampha @ The Eagles Ballroom
Supporting their boldest, flashiest album yet, the once-shy indie trio The xx carried themselves like confident stars for a sold-out Eagles Ballroom. more
Apr 30, 2017 12:58 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
Gucci Mane @ The Eagles Ballroom
Healthier, happier and thinner, redeemed rap icon Gucci Mane received a hero's welcome for not really doing all that much of anything. more
Apr 14, 2017 9:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives w/ Kelsey Waldon @ The Rave
Country veteran Marty Stuart proved to be a generous bandleader at his honky-tonk-heavy show at The Rave’s bar venue. more
Apr 10, 2017 11:17 AM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
Juli Wood Trio @ The Jazz Estate
Former Milwaukeean Juli Wood conveyed passion with both her saxophone and her voice during her welcome return Thursday. more
Mar 24, 2017 12:42 AM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
Deafheaven @ Turner Hall Ballroom
Patience was key to last night’s concert from black metal innovators Deafheaven, which only featured eight songs. more
Mar 20, 2017 12:04 AM Steve Lampiris Concert Reviews
Lauryn Hill @ The Riverside Theater
Lauryn Hill's first Milwaukee show in 15 years was a hot, flabby mess, until suddenly it wasn't anymore. She was glorious. more
Feb 5, 2017 9:19 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
The Pukes w/ Avenues and Devil’s Teeth @ Company Brewing
Milwaukee surf-punks The Pukes celebrated the overdue vinyl release of their debut album with a colorful show Friday night. more
Jan 30, 2017 8:00 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews 1 Comments
Sam Roberts Band @ The Back Room at Colectivo
The Canadian hockey-player-turned-musician seemed comfortable in a venue far smaller than the ones he usually plays. more
Jan 27, 2017 8:00 AM Steve Lampiris Concert Reviews 1 Comments
Vinyl Theatre @ The Rave
Ahead of their tour with Dashboard Confessional, rising Milwaukee rockers Vinyl Theatre debuted new material and covered Coldplay at The Rave. more
Jan 16, 2017 8:55 AM Steve Lampiris Concert Reviews
The Bad Plus @ The Back Room at Colectivo
The Bad Plus blended originals with jazzy covers of Cyndi Lauper and Barry Manilow during a short set at Colectivo’s very cramped Back Room. more
Dec 16, 2016 9:57 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews