Concert Review

Now celebrating their 40th anniversary, punk legends Stiff Little Fingers demonstrated why they’re still playing together after all these years. more

Sep 25, 2017 12:40 AM Concert Reviews

Photo credit: Melissa Miller

A nearly packed Turner Hall Ballroom waited around to see Rakim perform for less than an hour. more

Sep 18, 2017 10:15 AM Concert Reviews 1 Comments

Photo credit: Daniel Ojeda

Beck is one of the defining artists of my generation. So why doesn’t his music mean more to me? more

Aug 17, 2017 9:53 AM Concert Reviews 2 Comments

Photo credit: Shaye Graves

Joined by the London quartet The Big Moon, English rocker Marika Hackman demonstrated her sense of humor at her Milwaukee debut. more

Aug 11, 2017 11:20 AM Concert Reviews

Photo credit Kelsea McCulloch

Elvis Costello dug into the mellower corners of his songbook at a risky, generous show celebrating Imperial Bedroom. more

Jul 17, 2017 10:06 AM Concert Reviews

For their first show under their truncated new name, Death From Above treated loyal fans to a mix of “crusty new songs and crusty old ones." more

Jul 5, 2017 10:30 AM Concert Reviews

The indie-rock group’s songs banged, but frontman Will Toledo’s aloof stage presence was hard to get past. more

Jul 3, 2017 12:13 AM Concert Reviews 1 Comments

The second weekend of June marked a first for Milwaukee. For four days, the city hosted the annual PRF BBQ, an event that had previously called Chicago home for eight years. The festival originated,Concert Reviews more

Jun 13, 2017 2:19 PM Concert Reviews

Norah Jones returned to her roots throughout her return to the Riverside Theater. more

Jun 5, 2017 10:31 AM Concert Reviews

Photo credit: Hank Snyder

Country journeyman Kinky Friedman delivered a night of bawdy laughs and pervasive sadness at his return to Shank Hall. more

May 4, 2017 1:46 PM Concert Reviews

Photo credit: Allison Hade

Supporting their boldest, flashiest album yet, the once-shy indie trio The xx carried themselves like confident stars for a sold-out Eagles Ballroom. more

Apr 30, 2017 12:58 AM Concert Reviews

Healthier, happier and thinner, redeemed rap icon Gucci Mane received a hero's welcome for not really doing all that much of anything. more

Apr 14, 2017 9:00 AM Concert Reviews

Photo Credit: Allison Hade

Country veteran Marty Stuart proved to be a generous bandleader at his honky-tonk-heavy show at The Rave’s bar venue. more

Apr 10, 2017 11:17 AM Concert Reviews

Former Milwaukeean Juli Wood conveyed passion with both her saxophone and her voice during her welcome return Thursday. more

Mar 24, 2017 12:42 AM Concert Reviews

Patience was key to last night’s concert from black metal innovators Deafheaven, which only featured eight songs. more

Mar 20, 2017 12:04 AM Concert Reviews

Photos courtesy Melissa Miller

Lauryn Hill's first Milwaukee show in 15 years was a hot, flabby mess, until suddenly it wasn't anymore. She was glorious. more

Feb 5, 2017 9:19 AM Concert Reviews

Photos by Maddy Sharkey

Milwaukee surf-punks The Pukes celebrated the overdue vinyl release of their debut album with a colorful show Friday night. more

Jan 30, 2017 8:00 AM Concert Reviews 1 Comments

Photo courtesy Pabst Theater Organization

The Canadian hockey-player-turned-musician seemed comfortable in a venue far smaller than the ones he usually plays. more

Jan 27, 2017 8:00 AM Concert Reviews 1 Comments

Photo credit: Janelle Rominski/The Rave

Ahead of their tour with Dashboard Confessional, rising Milwaukee rockers Vinyl Theatre debuted new material and covered Coldplay at The Rave. more

Jan 16, 2017 8:55 AM Concert Reviews

Photo credit: Kellen Nordstrom

The Bad Plus blended originals with jazzy covers of Cyndi Lauper and Barry Manilow during a short set at Colectivo’s very cramped Back Room. more

Dec 16, 2016 9:57 AM Concert Reviews

