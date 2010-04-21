Steve Martin and The Steep Canyon Rangers @ The Pabst Theater

×

“So often I hear the question, ‘Why a music career, Steve? Why now?’ AndI usually respond, ‘Hey, you guys are my band!’”

This statement of mock-angst by the ever-amiable, multitalented SteveMartin, possessor of breathtaking banjo skills along with some sort ofbackground in comedy, captured the evening’s seamless blend of hilarity andmusicianship.





Those who came to see a comedy legend received plenty of Martinesquequips and bits. Concertgoers who pined solely for bluegrass found a top-notchbanjo player paired with rising artists The Steep Canyon Rangersone of thoserare teamings in which rapport and abilities are equally outstanding. As forthose who wanted both comedy andbluegrass, on a Tuesday night no less, that’s asking a little muchI supposeyou wanted a red carpet to anticipate your every step, along with a butlerholding one umbrella for you and another for your PBR… Well, even you greedy,palm-rubbing comedy/music lovers left satiated.





Perhaps tops among many classic Martin moments was when he took timefrom the show to Tweet on his new iPad. “Audience loving the show,” he said ashe typed. “They are laughing out loud.





“L-A-U-G-H-I-N-G…O-U-T…L-O-U-D,” he added, eschewing the popular LOL forsome grammatical authenticity.





And, indeed, the show provided many authentic moments between band andaudience. It’s not easy to match a stage presence as strong as Martin, but TheSteep Canyon Rangers, named 2006 “Emerging Artist of the Year” by theInternational Bluegrass Music Association, were up to the challenge. TheRangers appeared as comfortable playing Martin originals from his album The Crow as they did songs from theirown record, Deep in the Shade.





As soon as his rich voice hit the air, lead singer Woody Platt (clearlya stage name to improve upon his birth title, Alphonso Gorgonzola, as Martinpointed out) simply sounded like a bluegrass singer. With the rest of the groupjoining in, the Rangers later performed a flawless old-timey spiritual, whichthen paved the way for Martin’s spoof spiritual for nonbelievers, “AtheistsAin’t Got No Songs.”





Platt and the band ably played along with many of the comedic anticsthroughout the night. As Martin walked off the stage to allow the Rangers somesolo time, Charles R. Humphrey III opened the back of his bass instrument andgrabbed Martin a beer. At another point, Martin gave kudos to a banjo solo byGraham Sharp, before warning him that it sounded “a little too good, you knowwhat I mean.” He then mocked Sharp for playing only one banjo on stage, ascompared to Martin’s four. “Pathetic,” Martin added.





The Rangers were up to the task musically as well. Mike Guggino, inaddition to mandolin, pitched in with some beautiful harmony vocals. And NickySanders nearly stole the show by the end, fiddling up such a storm that stringswere literally flying off his bow.





Ending the evening as it began, during the encore the playful Martinexplained to the audience that it was unfair for those who paid less fortickets to enjoy the same experience as higher-paying attendees. So he askedthose in the cheaper seats to cover one eye or ear in the name of fairness.





Even down an eye, it was easy to see the evening’s seamless blend ofhumor and music. Whether you wanted a comedy god or a whiz-bang banjo playerand his team of crack musicians, you walked away from the grandeur of the PabstTheater with complete satisfaction.



Photo by CJ Foeckler

