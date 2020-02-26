Jazz on the Vine Returns for 2020

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Osthoff Resort 2019 Jazz on the Vine

The dynamic sounds and high energy performances of world-renowned jazz musicians will kick-off the summer season at Jazz on the Vine, the jazz and wine festival that has become a destination for music and wine lovers in the Midwest.

The event will be held May 8-10 amid the first-class amenities of The Osthoff Resort in Elkhart Lake, Wis. This includes spacious one, two and three-bedroom suites, lakeside restaurants, the award-winning Aspira Spa, 500 ft. of private beachfront, whirlpools, a swimming pool, saunas, fitness centers and many other premier amenities.

The full music schedule is listed below.

Friday, May 8

Lindsey Webster w/ Marqueal Jordan @ 5:15 p.m.

Lindsey Webster made history in 2016 with her original "Fool Me Once,” the first vocally-driven song to top the Billboard Contemporary Jazz charts since Sade’s “Soldier of Love” in 2010, beating Sade’s three-week run at No. 1 with a four-week stay at the top of the chart. Webster’s 2016 debut on Shanachie Records, Back To Your Heart, produced three songs to make the Top 3 on Billboard (“Back To Your Heart,” “Next To Me” and “Where Do You Want To Go”), with “Where Do You Want To Go” reaching No. 1, her second #1 in a year.

Rick Braun @ 7:15 p.m.

Rick Braun has enjoyed a career longevity that's rare in this business. He's crafted his own distinctive sound and become a staple on contemporary jazz radio. He has produced No. 1 hits for David Benoit, Marc Antoine and former Rod Stewart band sidekick Jeff Golub. Braun achieved collaborative success on massive hits with Boney James, as a member of RnR with saxophonist Richard Elliot, and with BWB, a powerhouse trio completed by Grammy winners Kirk Whalum and Norman Brown. Making a mark while staying true to his own musical voice and eclectic influences has allowed him to collaborate across genres with some of the biggest names in music, including Tina Turner, Tom Petty, Sade, Natalie Cole and REO Speedwagon.

The Rippingtons featuring Russ Freeman @ 9:15 p.m.

Russ Freeman and The Rippingtons have not only set musical standards in smooth jazz, but their creative and commercial success perfectly parallels the growth of the genre over the years. Freeman and his revolving cast of musicians have helped define and redefine the genre. The band has recorded 20 studio albums, two live albums and one compilation. Their latest studio album, Open Road, was released in March 2019.

The group's influences are wide-ranging, from instrumental pop to rock, from world music to EDM and R&B. In 2020, The Rippingtons featuring Russ Freeman celebrate their 34th year anniversary.

Saturday, May 9

Davina & The Vagabonds @ 2:15 p.m.

With influences ranging from Fats Domino and the Preservation Hall Jazz Band to Aretha Franklin and Tom Waits, the band draws from the last 100 years of American music and is converting audiences one show at a time. So much more than just a blues act, DATV’s shows are filled with New Orleans charm, Memphis soul swagger, dark theatrical moments that evoke Kurt Weill and tender gospel passages. Davina’s voice and stage presence defy category in a different way. Davina has been compared to Etta James, Amy Winehouse, Janis Joplin, Billie Holiday and Betty Boop, but comparisons don’t suffice. Sowers is a true original.

Four80East @ 4 p.m.

Four80East is a Toronto-based electro-jazz duo that’s all about the groove. Drawing from their diverse musical influences, Rob DeBoer and Tony Grace have created a signature sound that combines electronic production with live instrumentation. Since breaking out with their highly successful debut The Album in 1997, Four80East has been a mainstay on contemporary jazz radio, with eight studio albums and a double live album to their credit. They have scored several Top-10 Billboard hits, including their most recent #1 in 2019 with Cinco Cinco Seis. Although the band was born as a studio project, DeBoer and Grace have been able to transform their layered and captivating sonic productions into a high-energy live show, with the help of the many world-class musicians who join them on stage.

Peter White @ 6 p.m.

Over the years, Peter White has maintained a reputation as one of the most versatile and prolific acoustic guitarists on the contemporary jazz landscape. Armed with an unparalleled combination of lyricism and energy, he combines elements of jazz, pop and classical guitar to create a sound that is singular and at the same time accessible to a broad audience.

In a career that spans nearly four decades, over a dozen solo recordings and countless performances, White insists that it’s the faces in the crowd and the fans that keep the experience fresh. “That’s what keeps me going – the idea that people out there really care about what I do, the idea that I’ve made a difference for someone.”

Eric Darius w/ Rebecca Jade @ 8:15 p.m.

Eric Darius is one of those artists fearlessly pushing all musical boundaries. He is one of the most exciting musicians to enter the Contemporary Jazz scene in the last decade. Now, with five critically acclaimed albums under his belt, a Number One hit single, Five Top 10 radio hits on Nielsen’s R&R/Billboard Contemporary Jazz Charts, and a brand new album, international recording artist, Eric Darius, is on the verge of superstardom. Prophetically hailed Debut Artist of the Year by Smooth Jazz News in 2004, Eric has shared the stage with innumerable world renown, Grammy winning artists. His music innovatively crosses over all music boundaries from Jazz, R&B, Hip-Hop, to Pop, creating a very distinctive, fresh sound and approach that is uniquely his own. He continues to be a force that is unequalled in today’s musical landscape.

Both Nights

Afterglow in Lola's on the Lake Restaurant @ Conclusion of each day's last performance

Keyboardist extraordinaire and founder of the Rhythm Kings, Marcell Guyton exemplifies the true meaning of a professional musician. Guyton has traveled throughout the United States playing for audiences of all kind. “I enjoy watching the crowd and how they respond to the music we are playing. My musical style is most influenced by Stevie Wonder and Billy Joel.” He will be performing both Saturday and Sunday night at Afterglow in Lola’s on the Lake Restaurant.

Tickets are $85 for Friday-only or Saturday-only general admission and $155 for general admission both days. Tickets can be purchased here.