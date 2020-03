× Expand Photo credit: Christian Düringer James McMurtry

Saturday’s lineup for the Americana Highways livestream features sets by Wisconsin ex-pat, producer/songwriter/guitarist Eric “Roscoe” Ambel (Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, The Del-Lords) and Texas songwriter James McMurtry, whose lyrics pull no punches. For a full schedule of the Music From the Quarantine series, check here:

https://www.facebook.com/events/2584944615165011/