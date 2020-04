× Expand Screenshot from video by Boston Red Sox organist Josh Kantor

Boston Red Sox organist Josh Kantor (who also plays with band The Baseball Project) performs at 4 p.m. Central time daily over at his personal Facebook page. Selections have included “Birthday” by The Beatles, “Sunny Afternoon” by the Kinks and the Flintstones theme song. Viewers can make requests and are invited to donate to their local food bank.