Milwaukee's Sleepersound to Perform in UK Event

Milwaukee band Sleepersound’s UK release of their In Medias Res album on Shore Dive Records has been getting noticed with press and international radio. On May 16-17, Britain’s Independent Music News will host an online streaming Lockdown Festival. It’s a fundraiser for the UK Music Venue Trust assisting small music venues to remain viable during the COVID-19 crisis.

The Milwaukee band will play a 30 minute set that will be streamed and available after the initial airing. “Sleepersound has been building its infrastructure to stream live and recorded shows,” says drummer/engineer Dan Niedziejko. “This is a flattering opportunity to take our first steps at that and support a worthy cause. It is really nice to have a buzz going in the UK for our album. It seems like we've struck a chord!”