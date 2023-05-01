Dan Krill’s Overwhelming Urge for Folk Music

Photo courtesy Dan Krill Dan Krill Dan Krill

Singer-songwriter Dan Krill writes from the heart. His second solo album will be released soon. Krill fits into the folk rock, indie folk and folk genres, and his music touches the funny bone as well as the soul.

How long have you been a musician?

In college, my brother and I toured the country several times, in a minivan, with various band configurations. AJ and I played a show that got too big for the neighborhood. Police came in droves; there were helicopters! The highlight of that tour was playing at a venue owned by members of the Starlight Mints! And, right next door, we met Wayne Coyne in the studio working on Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots. Back home we opened for Calvin Johnson, Fallout Boy, and OK GO before the band fizzled. Our second home-studio album was left unfinished.

Years later, I had an overwhelming urge to play folk music. I formed a folk-rock band, The Watchbirds, and we recorded two albums together. Simultaneously, AJ and I decided to finish that college album we started. In 2020, we released “Parenthetical” by The Strongest Muscle. It was 17 years past due!

Alas, The Watchbirds ended, and I took the opportunity to start performing music on my own. This led to recording my first solo-album, Ill Spirits (2021). Presently, I’m working on my second album, playing shows, and drumming in an Americana band.

Of your preferred musical genres, what is your favorite?

I have a hard time choosing a favorite genre. I think that’s why my music has a hard time staying in one. Many of the artists that inspire me are known for their genre-bending antics. That said, I tend to gravitate towards ‘60s folk/rock (Donovan), ‘90s alternative (Enon), and lots of Leonard Cohen.

What inspires you and your music?

In my youth, the art and craft of songwriting was exciting, challenging, and rewarding. As a teen, it was an outlet for my cynicism and wit. Presently, music has become therapy and keepsake. But all of the aforementioned reasons resurface as I write. For example, the song “Mourning Dove” on Ill Spirits was a therapeutic poem/parable about a personal crisis of family commitments. On that same album, “If It’s Possible” was inspired by rewatching Terminator 2with my son. My newest album (coming soon) has a song that was inspired by “Breaking Bad”!

Tell us about your upcoming album. When will it be released?

My journey as a musician has taken many turns, from lo-fi 4-track recordings to collaborative efforts ranging from indie-weird to math-rock to experimental to Americana. But presently, I feel very much at home in the realm of folk. I connect with the focus on lyrics, raw instrumentation, and depth of emotion. That said, I also revel in nostalgia and can have flare-ups of past inspirations. So, while my first solo album was intentionally solemn, I feel less particular about where this one ends up. I’m letting the process unfold naturally, trusting my instincts, and trusting the help of friends. The album is called Folk Musicand will be released in fall of 2023.

Is this a solo effort?

The irony is that both of my “solo” albums have more collaborators than I’ve ever had while playing in bands. I think that’s partially due to my desire to push myself as a writer. Each new collaborator brings forth a new learning experience.

What do you most enjoy about making music?

Music, and art in general, is the ultimate expression of the human spirit. We inspire each other through art. We access our innermost selves. And we truly acknowledge the uniqueness and sameness of each of us. It’s the most beautiful aspect of being human—to intertwine our thoughts, feelings, and self-expression into something to cherish and share.

You have played at coffee houses, community parks, etc. What are a few examples of venues you have played?

I’ve played huge outdoor venues and indoor theaters. I’ve played basements, backyards, and living rooms. But you’ll typically find me at farmer’s markets, art fairs, coffee shops, beer gardens, or special events. I also play monthly, through October, at RJ’s Ice Cream in Elm Grove. It’s a dream come true. A small, local business with a great patio space or spacious interior, for rain or shine performances. I love the freedom to just play my songs in a welcoming environment for a small, intimate crowd. Check out twisted-tusk.com/dan-krill for more information!