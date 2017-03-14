Singer/Songwriter
Kyle Feerick: Heart
Milwaukee’s Kyle Feerick identifies the music on his second album, Heart, as folk rock, but if that’s the case, the music ain’t what it used to be. Feerick’s tenor singing tops an assortment of acoustic goings-on indebted to folk, but with ... more
Mar 14, 2017 1:29 PM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
The Zach Pietrini Band: Holding Onto Ghosts
The impression given by Milwaukee Americana singer-songwriter Zach Pietrini in his social-media presence is of a well-adjusted, cheerful husband and father. The release of his fifth album, Holding Onto Ghosts, evidences an ability to write ... more
Jan 24, 2017 1:45 PM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews 1 Comments
Tyne Darling: These Ghosts
Mostly staying low in the mix, the shimmers and squalls of manipulated feedback coursing throughout Tyne Darling’s These Ghosts act like an ongoing commentary on the forlorn tableaux sung by someone who could claim victory in a Tom Petty im... more
Jan 17, 2017 2:57 PM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Amos Lee Pays Tribute to Past and Present
Amos Lee considers Spirit, his sixth studio album, a tribute to his late mentor. more
Oct 25, 2016 3:55 PM Joshua Miller Music Feature
The Fools Take On 2400 year-old tragedy
After great adventure, the hero leaves his wife for the daughter of a king. I don't care what the extenuating circumstances were, it was an epically heartless move . . . a move immortalized in Euripides' Medea. The play gets a modern staging .. more
Aug 10, 2012 11:02 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Wisconsin Original Cheese Festival
Here are some impressive stats: According to the Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board, ourst Plan for nextyear’s second annual Wisconsin Original CheeseFestival by visiting ww ,Eat/Drink more
Oct 28, 2009 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Dining Preview