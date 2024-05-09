Fresh Coast Jazz Festival Returns to Milwaukee August 22-24

× Expand Photo via Fresh Coast Jazz Festival Boney James Boney James

Calling all jazz-lovers in and around the Milwaukee area! The Fresh Coast Jazz Festival is returning this summer, featuring 11 concerts over just three days. New jazz lovers to long-time fans are all welcome at this year’s festival, happening August 22–24 at the Pabst Theater.

The Fresh Coast Jazz Festival is the only multi-day jazz festival in the city. This year, Fresh Coast will feature one of the world’s most famous contemporary jazz artists, Boney James. Plus, 12-time Grammy nominee Kirk Whalum will take the stage.

Other artists this year include flautist Kim Scott, New Zealand guitarist and vocalist Andréa Lisa, Ryan LaValette, father and son duo Quintin Gerard W and Lemek, Nathan Mitchell, Marcus Adams and Dee Lucas.

“There is a lot of phenomenal talent in Milwaukee,” said Carl Brown, chief executive officer of the Fresh Coast Jazz Festival. “We’re excited to give one of those local acts a chance to perform on the same stage as some of the best contemporary jazz artists in the world.”

The Fresh Coast Jazz Festival always has a great lineup so that’s nothing new. But what is new this year is The Pairing. “Each year we want the Fresh Coast Jazz Festival to have elements that are new and different for our guests,” said Brown. “Last year we added the Hometown Allstars Showcase and this year it is The Pairing. We want to give people experiences that they won’t get at other jazz festivals. That’s why we added The Pairing.”

The Pairing is a wine tasting and concert that pairs wines from the Napa Valley region. Brown said it will take attendees on a journey through the music of the legendary Grover Washington Jr.

“The songs they play will be paired with wines from the Napa Valley region. We think it’s a uniquely fun way to get the festival started,” said Brown. “I don’t know about you, but for me there aren’t many better ways to spend time than enjoying some great wine while listening to some awesome live music!”