Geneva Supply Expands by Acquiring Cascio Interstate Music

On Tuesday, Delavan-based e-commerce company Geneva Supply announced that they have acquired New Berlin musical instrument supplier Cascio Interstate Music. With the acquisition, Geneva Supply has announced that the national musical instrument distributor will remain headquartered in Wisconsin. The company will shift business models to mainly focus on digital sales. While the store will no longer serve as a brick-and-mortar retailer, office space has been acquired by Geneva Supply for current staff who will retain their positions with the company.

Cascio Interstate Music began in 1946 as West Milwaukee Accordion School, founded by Frank Cascio. Since then, the company grew exponentially to become the 14th largest distributor of musical instruments in the United States, thanks in part to the brands underneath the Cascio name; Archer Guitars, Union Drums and more. On the other end of the deal, Geneva Supply is an e-commerce company co-founded in 2009 by Jeff Peterson and Mark Becker, who were recognized by the United States Small Business Administration as Small Business Persons of the Year for 2020. The acquisition is a promising new chapter for both businesses.

“One of the most exciting things about this acquisition is that we get to elevate a legendary Wisconsin business alongside us by delivering a range of musical products without geographical or distribution limitations at the same value,” said Jeff Peterson, Co-Founder/CEO of Geneva Supply. “Top musical instrument manufacturing companies and brands now can find and channel new customers with a trusted and valued partner.”

A release from Geneva Supply on Tuesday detailed that the new ownership would allow for the company to host events in the greater Milwaukee area, as well as provide office space for their growing staff. The new owners have expressed that their intent is to support and connect with the music community in Milwaukee.

“I have seen the music industry shift, especially for beginners. Opportunities to build skills and stay connected now requires greater access to instruments and resources. This change has recharged the energy of those consumers and our product partners,” said Jake Miller, brand manager for the company. “This puts Interstate Music exactly where it needs to be to keep musician momentum going.”

