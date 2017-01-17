Cascio Interstate Music
The Milwaukee County Historical Society Explores Two Centuries of Milwaukee Music
On display through April 29, “Melodies and Memories: 200 Years of Milwaukee Music” tells the story of Milwaukee music. more
Jan 17, 2017 3:48 PM David Luhrssen Music Feature
Preserving “Original, Local Music
In 2007, a small stage quietly debuted at Summerfest in the shadow of the Marcus Amphitheater. That modest stage, originally called the Cascio Groove Garage, more
Jun 25, 2013 11:29 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Summerfest's Local-Centric Stage Will Be a Bit Different This Year
Apr 24, 2013 2:30 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Marvel Mogul
Welive in Marvelous times—at least for fans of movies starring comic booksuperheroes. One of the dominant players in the caped crusader universe, MarvelComics, is a collaborative team coached by Stan Lee. At 89, he’s still workingand .. more
Dec 3, 2012 3:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Wild Oceans
Wild Oceans, The Humphrey IMAX Dome Theater more
Dec 14, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Milwaukee's Best Musical Instrument Store
Cascio InterstateMusic 13819 W. National Ave. 1-800-462-2263 Runners-up: Shepherd Express ,Best of Milwaukee 2009 more
Nov 16, 2009 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Best of Milwaukee 2009
Feb. 12 - Feb. 18
Jeff Coffin @ Cascio Interstate Music, 11 a.m. TheDave Matthews Band guys take their day job seriously. It had been afull 15 years since a member missed a gig with the ban,None more
Feb 11, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee