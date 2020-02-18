Guitarist Daryl Stuermer on 40 Years of Genesis and Phil Collins

Photo Courtesy of Daryl Stuermer

Milwaukee’s Daryl Stuermer has played guitar and bass, toured and recorded with Genesis and Phil Collins for four decades. On Friday, Feb. 21, 88Nine Radio Milwaukee will host a live event featuring music and conversation with Stuermer. The program will offer a behind-the-music journey of stories and performances of his favorite Genesis songs, as well as Stuermer’s own instrumental compositions. He will be joined by keyboardist Kostia Efimov.

Stuermer has been with Genesis since 1978. He has also played with Genesis drummer-vocalist Phil Collins, in his solo work since 1981. Stuermer was co-writer of Collins’ 1989 Grammy Award-winning and Billboard No. 4 single “Something Happened on the Way to Heaven.”

“As a fan of Radio Milwaukee, I look forward to meeting fellow listeners, musicians and young artists at my performance at 88Nine,” said Stuermer, who grew up in St. Francis, Wis., and still lives in the Milwaukee area. “Radio Milwaukee is an important community asset, and I encourage people to support the station by attending this benefit show.”

The Daryl Stuermer Duo, featuring keyboardist Kostia Efimov, performs at Radio Milwaukee on Friday, Feb. 21, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $55 for general admission, $75 for VIP.