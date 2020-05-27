Live Music Reemerges in Milwaukee's Suburbs

× Expand Photo credit: Tim Ricketts Musician Barbara Stephan

The band King Kong covered Ratt’s “Round and Round” and a group of dancers grooved in front of the stage Friday night at Paulie’s Pub in West Allis. As observed from the sidewalk it could have been any pre-COVID-19 Friday night with patrons chatting, smoking and drinking at the outdoor high-top tables. Sunday night was a similar story with the double bill of high energy Iron Maiden tribute band Aces High, and Master of Puppets, a Metallica tribute act returning to live action. Again, observing from the parking lot, metal fans were shoulder-to-shoulder rocking out. It had been a long while.

According to its website, Paulie’s staff will be “wearing gloves and masks as medical conditions allow.” Each staff members’ temperature was to be checked upon arrival and the place would be cleared out at 7:45 p.m. so ticket holders for music would be able to enter to a socially distance atmosphere.

Also, on Friday live music returned to The Blind Horse Restaurant & Winery in Kohler. Barbara Stephan and Peter Mac performed outside on the patio.

According to Stephan the tables in front of the stage area were spaced well, with more tables in an area by the water. “All the tables were filled, and the people acted like they hadn’t heard live music in years,” she said, “I didn’t really have any concerns since we’d be playing on a stage outside.”

She also said even though the weather was warm, the servers wore masks the entire time they were working. “I can’t think of anything I would’ve done differently,” Stephan said, “I think Blind Horse followed all guidelines pretty closely. It was good to be out playing music again!”