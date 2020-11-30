Memorial Walk for Riverwest Musicians Dave Bolyard, Sarah Kozar and Paul Setser

× Expand Photo Credit: Blaine Schultz The memorial walk ended at Circle A's Booze Grotto. Paul Fly Lawson and Jessica Erin of Fly and the Swatters performed Paul Setser's "Barbwire."

On Saturday, November 28, a long line of friends and fans took part in a memorial walk for musicians Dave Bolyard, Sarah Kozar and Paul Setser. The group of roughly one hundred walked from Quarters Rock and Roll Palace on Center Street to Circle A Café on Chambers Street. Bolyard was a drummer and horn player who performed with The Tritonics and Voot Warnings; Kozar, a powerful vocalist, fronted Sixty Watt Sarah as well as played with the Riverwest Accordion Club; a multi-instrumentalist, Setser also booked and emceed music at Circle A as well as playing with a long list of bands including Eat the Mystery, Lost Brew City Ramblers and The Riverwest Aces.