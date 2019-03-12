Milwaukee Hardcore Outfit Low End Processes Pain and Anger

× Expand Low End

At the end of 2017, Low End vocalist Jimmy LaDue felt like he had finally made it. His band, Milwaukee-based hardcore outfit Stone, had signed to Pure Noise Records; their debut LP, Inch of Joy, was set to be released in March 2018. A tour with Kentucky’s Knocked Loose was booked to commemorate the release of the record, which was gathering strong pre-release word of mouth throughout the hardcore scene.

Yet, by January 2018, it was all over. After vocalist Zach Dear was accused of multiple sexual assaults, the remaining Stone members realized they simply couldn’t carry on with the band in good conscience. Cognizant of the pain of those harmed by his former bandmate, LaDue himself was also hurt and confused by the actions of someone he once considered a close friend. All he was left with was one glaring question: What now?

For LaDue, the answer was to pour all his anger and frustration into a new band: Low End. He recruited Mitch Reitman (drums) and Sean Thompson (guitar), whom he had played with in Cross Me, along with bassist Adam Kobs. The four-piece quickly wrote the songs that would make up Steadfast, the band’s debut EP that dropped in August 2018. Recorded by Shane Hochstetler at Howl Street Recordings, the record is a blur of unadulterated metallic hardcore energy. Anchored by the guitar work of Thompson—his playing on “Steadfast” reminds me of Leeway’s A.J. Novello (which is a very good thing!)—the record’s six songs provide sound evidence that Milwaukee remains fertile ground for innovative heavy music.

Perhaps more importantly, the songs also give LaDue the opportunity to express the emotions that the past year has forced him to confront. An unrelenting anguish marks LaDue’s vocal work on “Steadfast”; you can tell he needs this band. This is most evident on “Struck My Chord,” a song that clearly references the break-up of Stone. Commenting on this time, LaDue notes that “It was pretty crushing to all of us, all in different ways.” As LaDue articulates this feeling, he seems to confront Dear directly. “Concrete jungle broke to rubble,” LaDue roars, “What we had you knew would crumble/Lick your wounds while we’re still bleeding/The pain you caused, you’re not seeing.” It is a powerful moment, one that reminds the listener that the hurt caused by sexual abuse never truly disappears.

This ability to tap into the raw energy that pain often produces is also evident on “Empty Vessel,” another standout track on Steadfast. Here, LaDue relays the confusion of watching his father cling to life in the intensive care unit of a nearby hospital: “I feel the paddles shocking through you/I’ve seen you down, but never quite this blue/So it goes/Flat line/Right here in ICU.” As LaDue explains, “Empty Vessel” is “not necessarily about him passing. It’s about me watching him pass and the whole experience that sticks in my brain.” Hardcore is not usually known for its ability to confront mortality, and it will be interesting to see if the band continues to cover such topics as they move forward.

Thankfully, it looks like the band will have the chance to evolve. In late 2018, Low End signed to Safe Inside Records, which will be pressing Steadfast on vinyl and is interested in putting out future releases with the band. LaDue is particularly excited to play the Steadfast songs in his hometown—and at the X-Ray Arcade. “It’s going to be the first hardcore show at the venue, so it’s super-cool!” For Low End, it now seems that the promise of the future finally outweighs the grief of the past.

Low End plays at X-Ray Arcade with Judiciary, No Victory, Buggin Out and Terrified Eyes on Monday, March 18, at 6 p.m.