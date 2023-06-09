Milwaukee’s Ministry of Soul Gospel

× Expand Photo: O.W.’s Exalters - Facebook O.W.’s Exalters O.W.’s Exalters

There aren’t many Milwaukee groups like O.W.’s Exalters, with six lead vocalists and a band of as many members. They occupy an important place in the city’s bustling soul gospel community, and they have an anniversary to fete.

“O.W.’s Exalters will be celebrating our 33rd year anniversary,” announces group member Tiffany Boyd of the two programs the combo will headline this weekend. On Saturday, June 10 at 6 p.m., the Exalters cap off a bill of various soloists, groups and choirs from the city and Southeastern Wisconsin. At 4 p.m. Sunday, June 11, the women are practically co-headliners in bill with The Brown Four (from Memphis) and The Gospel Upsetters (Hattiesburg, MS) along with prominent locals Doc Smith and The Disciples, Pastor R.L. Smith & Inspiration, The Holy Hill Millennials and The Holy Gospel Singers. The latter is a ticketed event. Both take place at Holy Temple Firstborn Missionary Baptist Church (4960 N. 18th St.).

“O.W.’s Exalters are known for singing in very high keys, with precise harmony,” Boyd says, emphasizing what makes her troupe unique among local gospel talent. As for their unmistakable name, she relates their origin.

“We started singing as a group in 1991, as my father, Deacon O. W. Griffin, started teaching his youngest son to play bass. As he was teaching, we, the girls, would sing along to the melody. He then decided to pull us in on the rehearsal sessions. And from there, O. W. & The Exalters was formed,” Boyd recalls. The group also features her mother, Mary Griffin, as well as Temple Smith, Patrice Carter, Amber Wilkerson and Makaya Evans. Boyd also gives credit given to their band, lead guitarists Greg Radle and Steve Wilkerson, bassist Terrence Griffin, keyboardists Demetrius Ford and Kentrell Epperson and Terivors Griffin on drums.

“In 2008, Deacon Griffin passed away, and we then became known as O.W.'s Exalters,” Boyd says. “We held on to his name, as to never allow the legacy of Deacon Griffin die.”

The Exalters bring together multiple Black Milwaukee congregations. As Boyd explains, “The group members have various churches. All of our churches support the group’s efforts by announcing any upcoming events for the group, as well as coming to our events in large numbers, supporting, in both, presence and financially.

“We have stayed together so long, because every member of the group loves to sing,” she continues. “We were trained as a young group to persevere through hard times, and most of all pray. As many of the groups here, we attribute being able to stay together, to God's grace and mercy.”

With that in mind, entertaining as the Exalters’ artistry is, Boyd emphasizes the singers’ deeper intent. “O.W.’s Exalters is definitely a ministry. Our entire purpose is to spread the Word of God through song, in hopes, that, even that one spectator, can be touched by the message of God, and may be motivated to give their life to God.”

From their 25th anniversary service, here are O.W.’s Exalters in dazzlingly colorful matching dresses in a performance that increases in animation as it goes on ...

