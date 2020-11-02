Ms. Lotus Fankh Delivers an Empowering Message on 'No Funerals'

Photo courtesy of Ms. Lotus Fanhk / Facebook

It’s safe to say that this year has been a time of cultural awakening across America. While we’ve seen strong support for social justice initiatives in the streets and visual arts, the music from this year may have some of the longest lasting impact of this time. Enter the brand-new single from singer/songwriter Ms. Lotus Fankh, “No Funerals,” which delivers a message of empowerment in the wake of the unrest that we’ve seen throughout 2020.

I was reflecting to myself about all of the things going on in society and what it means, also while learning and growing as an independent artist, and having this ownership of music that wasn’t always the norm.” said Fankh. “Altogether, it was this moment that shows that pain isn’t something that we need to be so intrusive on. As a black person, seeing all of these deaths, with no filter, just scrolling on my social media feed, it’s just hard.”

In a news cycle that is going to be increasingly about the presidential election rather than the Black Lives Matter movement of this summer, the time is fitting for Fankh to release the single and video. It’s a reminder, more than anything, that important movements like what we have seen this past summer aren’t just a momentary thing. While yes, it takes all of us, it more importantly takes all of us, all the time.

“I just really wanted to take a stance. You don’t get to go to my funeral. My pain isn’t your enjoyment. This is something that we need to stop, but there’s something fundamentally wrong with watching people suffering” said Fankh.

While the song itself is captivating, with Fankh harmonizing over a self-imposed beat and guitar using a loop station, the sonic qualities of the track deservingly take a back seat to the message at hand. “No Funerals” is an important track at a culturally important time in America, and that should be the focus of those who care to listen.

