Musicians for Reproductive Rights Tells SCOTUS ‘Up Yours!’

× Expand Image via Bandcamp Oh SCOTUS Up Yours!

The Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on June 24 created a seismic wave of backlash around the United States, with grassroots organizations nationwide rising to action to make their voices heard. For a group of Milwaukee and Chicago-based musicians, that meant the curation of Oh SCOTUS, Up Yours!, a new 14-track compilation album that was released on Wednesday.

The project was conceived by Ashley Altadonna and Emily Augustin of Milwaukee band Vacancy Chain. With a bit of asking around, as well an open call on social media, the two quickly received submissions from likeminded acts in their local markets. That led to the album benefitting SisterSong, a justice initiative focusing on improving the reproductive rights of marginalized communities.

“It was a really a reaction to overturning the verdict, just being frustrated and angry” said Altadonna. “A lot of people were saying ‘I wish I could do something, I feel so helpless.’ We had been on a previous CD when the Trump administration took office with some friends, and I had seen how they organized their project, and decided we could probably do this too. The catalyst was really just people being upset and wanting to do something.”

The album features not only Vacancy Chain, but a host of Milwaukee acts, including the recently defunct Fox Face, who just played their last show at Bay View Bash earlier this month. Other standouts include Lauryl Sulfate’s The LOL and Moustache Bride, who each add a different flare to the sound of the compilation.

“We started by asking a few of the bands we knew, but then put out the call online” said Altadonna. “We were a little more selective, just because we knew we wanted to have female or female-identifying bands be the bulk of this. A lot of the Chicago bands I hadn’t heard of, like Baby Magic and Shannon Candy. Emily is from Chicago, so she knew a lot of those acts and helped make that connection.”

All of the proceeds from Oh SCOTUS, Up Yours! will benefit SisterSong, and was released on September 28 to coincide with the International Day of Sexual and Reproductive Rights. SisterSong was formed in 1997 by 16 organizations of BIPOC women from Native American, African American, Latina, and Asian American communities who recognized the compelling need to advance the perspectives and needs of women of color.

You can purchase your copy of the compilation album for digital download on the album’s Bandcamp page.