Here's How Some Milwaukeeans Participated in Play Music On the Porch Day 2020

Since 2013, folks from around the world have shared music on Play Music On The Porch Day. On Saturday musicians and singers around Milwaukee added their voices to the worldwide choir.
Here are some snapshots. If you took photos please send them to Blaine@shepex.com , with name of the artists, location and name of photographer.
Photo credit: Chris Rosenau
Testa Rosa
Photo credit: Kate Rock
Benjamin Dover
Photo credit: Blaine Schultz
Bristlehead
Photo credit: Barb Webber
Francesca and Tom Plutshack
Photo credit: Brian Smith
God's Outlaw -- Audience from across the street