Here's How Some Milwaukeeans Participated in Play Music On the Porch Day 2020

Since 2013, folks from around the world have shared music on Play Music On The Porch Day. On Saturday musicians and singers around Milwaukee added their voices to the worldwide choir.

Here are some snapshots. If you took photos please send them to Blaine@shepex.com , with name of the artists, location and name of photographer.

LocalMusic_TestaRosa_(Chris Rosenau).jpg

Photo credit: Chris Rosenau

Testa Rosa

Benjamin Dover_photo credit Kate Rock_IMG_9918.jpg

Photo credit: Kate Rock

Benjamin Dover

Bristlehead_photo credit Blaine Schultz_IMG_9899.jpg

Photo credit: Blaine Schultz

Bristlehead

Francesca and Tom Plutshack photo credit Barb Webber.jpg

Photo credit: Barb Webber

Francesca and Tom Plutshack

God's Outlaw_photo courtesy Brian Smith_ -B Smith - Play Music on the Porch Day - Audience from accross the street.jpg

Photo credit: Brian Smith

God's Outlaw -- Audience from across the street