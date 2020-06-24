Saloon on Calhoun Presents ‘Saloonfest 2020’

Still have a case of the blues since coronavirus put the damper on Summerfest? Those in need of a live music fix can experience a 10-day music festival in Brookfield. Saloon on Calhoun With Bacon is hosting the festival with live music daily, starting June 24 and closing out on July 3.

The bar/restaurant/venue is open, along with their large patio. Entry to the festival is free, but patrons are encouraged to show their appreciation in gratuity to the bands. Every guest’s temperature will be taken before they’re allowed to enter. Masks are not required.

Enjoy red and white wine coolers and daily food and drink specials during the festival. Some of the entertainment includes King Solomon, Mount Olive and The Sociables, just to name a few.

