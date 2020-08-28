Share How You Are Participating in 'Play Music on The Porch Day'

× Expand Photo credit: Elijah Henderson

Founded in 2013 by Milwaukee ex-patriate Brian Mallman, Saturday is the annual Play Music on The Porch Day. The event has attracted thousands of musicians from 70 countries and over 700 cities.

Photo credit: Robert Taylor

Musicians from across the globe, regardless of their differences, are finding common ground through music. The premise, “What if for one day everything stopped… and we all just listened to the music?” is even more relevant today, here in the year where everything changed.

Are you playing? Are you taking it in? Please send your photos to blaine@shepex.com with names of performers and a brief caption if you like.