Green Bay's Smart Shoppers played a hit-and-run show at Circle A Saturday night. Their set of 18 songs clocked in at around 30 minutes. No monologues, no lengthy solos, just a bunch of short-spikey songs that felt like an over-caffeinated Sociology 301 course that paired well for fans of DEVO, Pere Ubu and Couch Flambeau.