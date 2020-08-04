The Ring Provides a Local Live Streaming Oasis

× Expand Photo Credit: Allen Halas The Ring

Milwaukee’s music scene is nothing short of resilient, and as many local venues are fighting to keep their doors open, artists are also learning to adapt to digital performances. While many acts are relying on the primitive nature of Instagram Live and Facebook streaming, local production company Kneeverland Productions have utilized their DIY work ethic to create a live-streaming soundstage at their Walker’s Point headquarters. The company, who would normally provide sound for major live events including Chill On The Hill and Washington Park Wednesdays, found themselves reeling as cancelled concerts dried up their summer schedule.

“We had 48 shows scheduled this summer, and we had built up the live aspect of our business” said owner Paul Kneevers. “We’re diversified, so it will help to survive the pandemic, but this room, which housed all of our gear anyway, felt natural to set up.”

The 16 x 20 foot stage provides a comfortable space for bands to perform, with capability for up to six live streaming cameras placed throughout the makeshift soundstage. A mixing console is utilized to stream crisp audio, which is the focal point of Kneeverland’s streaming services. No fans or outside personnel are permitted, and all band members and staff must wear masks, with the exception of singers while performing. The room also has been equipped with ultraviolet air filters to better circulate air.

“We realized there was a great demand for it. We provide a safe space for acts to create a performance, whether that be live, taped, or both” Kneevers said.

The Ring has a longer history than many know about, as well. The adjacent rooms to the soundstage host several practice spaces, and The Ring itself was once an all-ages venue for a brief period. Kneevers has drawn on that time, as well as a lengthy production history, to adapt to new territory with the streaming world.

“When you do a live show, there could be things that happen with lights or sound, and people are too caught up in the moment of seeing a band in person” Kneevers explained. “When it’s recorded, and people can go back and watch it over and over, those things become very important.”

The Ring’s first endeavor with live streaming featured local metal band Reflection of Flesh. They are currently also planning to host Bublr Bikes’ annual fundraiser, Bublr Bash, featuring Vincent Van Great, Amanda Huff, Immortal Girlfriend and more on August 22nd. You can find out more about that event here.