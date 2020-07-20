WMSE's Art & Music Fundraiser Goes Virtual

× Expand Atmospheric Beasts by Luke Chappelle

WMSE’s 4th Annual Art & Music event, which combines an auction of original artworks and live music goes virtual this year. The evening, 6-8 p.m. Friday, July 31, a fundraiser for WMSE 91.7, will be hosted by station manager Tom Crawford.

The virtual event will focus on an auction featuring 200 album-sized 12”x12” boards, created by local and nationally recognized artists. In previous years a highlight has been event’s live painters working on a 36”x36” format. This artwork will also be put up for auction throughout the evening. Highlights of the artists’ live painting will be showcased throughout as well.

Music will feature a live performance by The Erotic Adventures of the Static Chicken from the Brown Deer Conservatory. The evening will also include interviews with the artists and musicians.

The event is presented by Black Box Fund and MARN. Bliffert Lumber provided boards for the artwork and Great Lakes Distillery will share cocktail recipes.

Auction information and artwork can be found here.

