End of an Era: Thai Thao's Farewell Tour Wraps Up in Wisconsin

Singer-songwriter Thai Sounders, better known as Thai Thao, extends a heartfelt invitation to music enthusiasts for an extraordinary night of live performances on Saturday, February 10 at the Riverside Theater. The Hmong musician has left an indelible mark with his prolific career spanning over 28 years, and this event marks the grand finale of his farewell tour as he bids adieu to his devoted supporters. Fans from across the Midwest are cordially invited to join Thai Thao for a parting concert as he is accompanied by a live band and an array of opening acts, promising a night full of music, gratitude, and cultural celebration.

At the helm of this remarkable event stands Milwaukee’s Elvis Thao, the esteemed emcee, and Thai Thao’s spokesman for the final concert. I was able to ask him some questions:

This upcoming performance at the Riverside Theater marks a significant milestone as the first Hmong event in Milwaukee's history to be hosted at this venue. What does it mean to you personally, and what message do you think it sends to the broader community about the cultural diversity and inclusivity of Milwaukee's arts scene?

Hmong people have not headlined at a venue of this caliber in the 40+ years that we’ve been here in America. It definitely is a milestone but at the same time it’s hard to break through barriers set before us as Hmong entertainers. For example, up to this point, the majority of Hmong concerts have been banquet-style where you purchase a table and enjoy the show. Hmong people are having a hard time adjusting to the ticketing system where you sit in a dedicated seat throughout the show. This event is messaging change and the fact that we can do what mainstream musicians do as well. We hope to showcase Hmong talent with this show and let the music scene here in the Midwest know that Hmong people too, can rock a show.

For me, the Milwaukee arts scene has always been an emotional rollercoaster to say the least. I’ve always loved the richness and the culture of this city and its artists, including the people and audiences that make up this beautiful gem of a city. What the New York Times and other major publications throughout the country consider one of the “best kept secrets” as for cities, that hiddenness also is what has made the experiences of this great city, a gift and a curse. A large part of me appreciates it for what it is, and that is a thriving, hungry and passionate, enthusiastic and optimistic city. The artists here work hard, take pride and enjoy their local scene, and the locals here are supportive beyond imagination. That love for the arts here spans beyond a lot of other popular cities that may get more exposure, as I’ve seen other visitors from those exact same cities, step into Milwaukee and have praised our likeness.

But in the same light, that lack of exposure also bares questions in other areas of the spectrum, which questions the concern of visibility upon the masses. Yet, I am not one to lay my head on what isn’t working, rather, on what is working, instead. And that is the strong message that it does relay to those here in our city. That we do have culture, diversity, inclusion, appreciation and optimism here on a local level. And that alone, defines our identity, as a culture with its own rich history that we can enjoy and embrace as our own. If being a hidden gem and best kept secret is what makes us special, then why try and reinvent what is.

Sometimes the underdog approach makes more for the Cinderella story, and that is why you get to witness a Hmong community such as ours, be relevant and have opportunities in areas of this city's history, unlike others who may not accept us in the same manner. We’ve made a mark here. We are visible to the locals here, we matter, and we have a voice. And when other communities hear about the Hmong, they are receptive and enlightened to the fact that we are here to make our presence known and felt as well. And I feel that sets the tone and message that can influence other cities and communities to practice, one in the same. And that is never anything short of inspiring.

All my life, the time that I’ve spent here, I’ve always felt like I’ve been accepted here. And being away from the city for over 10 years now, home will always be home. I am still currently receiving the same both in and outside of my Hmong community. It’s like this city never forgets. And that is always something I will love and cherish indefinitely, even when I am away. Only in Milwaukee. I am forever grateful, oh yes!

What inspired Thai Sounders to embark on this farewell tour? How does it feel for him, and his team, to be concluding this chapter of his musical career?

Thai’s career spans three decades. In that time, he has written some of the most iconic and covered songs in the Hmong music industry. He’s decided to host one last tour to showcase his top songs of the past 30 years before embarking on new ventures. It’s bittersweet for him, his band, and his fans. To end it at the Riverside would be something he could only have dreamed about 30 years ago.

What made you choose the city of Milwaukee as the last leg of this historic tour?

Outside of California and Minnesota, Milwaukee is home to one of the biggest Hmong populations in the country. Hmong fans from all over Wisconsin will travel to see Thai. We have fans from neighboring Michigan and Minnesota joining us, even as far as Oklahoma and Florida will be in attendance.

Kong Lor, the creative director of the tour, has labeled you the “Master of the Ceremony.” What drew you to this opportunity as an emcee for this monumental night, and what do you hope to bring to the event as its host?

My people, the city I call home, the timing of a new era, our rich history in music, are all strong reasons I was drawn to this event. As a young adult, being a musician, I was told by my peers and fans that I was always ahead of my time. These moments, the ideas, the ambition, strides, risks and willingness, daring to be great. These were all the things I’ve dreamt of and planned for during my 23-year tenure of being an artist in showbiz and in the entertainment industry. I’ve been wanting events of this caliber to be prevalent and prominent in our community for two decades now. As a big dreamer I wasn’t one to wait, so I went away from my community for some time, to go seek these dreams and passions on my own, landing me a substantial amount of mainstream presence on a national scale, while I was waiting for my community to catch up and match the same energy, aligning with the goals I’ve always had in mind, while meeting my community half way.

I felt like at some point, I needed to see us evolve into something greater also, while I was out striving for my own greatness as well. And that one day, both the expectations of the community and that of my own, will eventually come to fruition. And here we are. It’s been improving in the past several years, but today, I feel like we’re really here. This is the moment! And where better, than in my hometown, where I have seldom been visible in the past 15 years as I went away to pursue what I felt were higher endeavors. But now also finally accepting that those same endeavors are starting to show in my community as well, which I always knew, that in time, we’d get to this point. I am very happy to be back home. I’ve waited all my life for something like this. And I am happy to be alive to see this.

As an artist, I am very much similar to Thai himself. We both garner the same musical legacy, but in two totally different categories of genres and audiences. Coming before us, Thai pioneered Hmong Rock n roll here in America in the 1990s, and my rap group RARE later followed suit, mirroring the same in the Hmong hip hop scene in the early 2000s. Not only pioneering, but also revolutionizing these categories of genres for all future generations of Hmong musicians to come. As it was evident, a giant flock of Hmong rock’n’roll and hip-hop artists have emerged by the numbers, throughout the recent years, since both of our inceptions. And this is my personal connection I have with Thai, on a deeper level. A level most will never understand, but we know what’s in our hearts.

So my respect for Thai spans miles and is ingrained in my heart forever. This is bigger than a concert to me. This is a full-blown celebration. A celebration of Hmong music, past, present and future. If I could transform this event into the Hmong Grammy’s, I’d be handing Thai his “Lifetime Achievement Award,” because that’s what this really feels like to me, for him, in my eyes. A Lifetime Achievement Award, for all he has done, accomplished and will leave behind for everyone else after him. And this will be my honest approach the day of the event. This will be what fuels my drive, my why. Is to treat this historical event at this high of a regard. And I won’t settle for less. I hope we love, laugh, feel, cry, and bond, as this truly makes all of us proud, and means the world to not only me, but us, the Hmong people, as a whole. Though I am confident these types of events will continue and span throughout the ages. One can only hope and stay determined for it, but only time will tell. As we may possibly never have an opportunity in the future to see such a monumental event like this, ever again. So to my dear audience, please enjoy every moment and savor it like it will be your last!

Can you give us a sneak peek into some of the opening acts for the event? What can attendees expect from these performances? Are there any surprises or special elements planned for this final show?

We have a plethora of opening acts encompassing all genres. Pagnia Xiong one of the most celebrated Hmong women in music today will be opening. Her powerful voice always sends a positive image to all fans in attendance. We also have the current top Hmong band Suddenrush opening a set before Thai takes centerstage. It will feel as if all opening acts are paying homage to Thai and all that he’s done for the Hmong music industry.

Thai Sounders is known as a pioneer of modern Hmong music. How has the local community in Milwaukee responded to the announcement of his farewell tour, and what efforts have been made to engage and involve them in the event?

Milwaukee residents got a big surprise when we announced this last show. Wisconsin might have felt slighted since we skipped them on the Tour, but we had planned to finish here last. Fans have been viral on social media sharing everything to do with this event as well as the high volume of ticket sales coming in daily. Thai will have a couple PR events in town on Thursday for fans to meet him prior to the show.

Beyond the music, how will the event showcase and celebrate Hmong culture, traditions, and artistic expressions?

There’s not much money to be made in the Hmong music industry. Break even is good. This discourages the younger generation of musicians to focus on and keep writing songs in our native language. This event will feature only songs in Hmong. Songs we can be proud of and perhaps one day pass down to the next generation.

What do you hope the legacy of Thai Sounders farewell tour will be, both for his fans and for the broader music community?

Thai has been forward thinking since he first started. He was one of the first Hmong music artists to create a set of music videos professionally filmed and used hired actors. He was one of the first artists to hire a mainstream producer to work on his later albums. He’s one of the first to create a tour and spend hundreds of thousands into its production producing an event one will remember. With all these firsts, he is hoping to pass on the torch and hopefully it won’t be the last. Hopefully some young Hmong musicians find inspiration and continue to build from what he has started.

Looking ahead, are there plans for similar events or collaborations in the future that continue to promote and celebrate Hmong music and culture in Milwaukee and beyond?

Again, Thai hopes to inspire the next generation of Hmong musicians. He’s passing on the torch. Hopefully someone steps up and takes it.

What do you hope audiences take away from this performance?

Our audiences throughout the tour have been blown away by the venues we chose, the production we put into the show, the stage designs, everything. Every single attendee has been impressed and proud that they can say that it was a Hmong musician playing on that stage at night. It’s a far cry from the 2-300 people capacity banquet halls current Hmong musicians frequent.