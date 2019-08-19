Immortal Girlfriend Turns Chill on the Hill into a Dance Party

× Expand PHOTO CREDIT: Amanda Mills Immortal Girlfriend Immortal Girlfriend.

Say what you will about Chill on the Hill, the Tuesday evening summer concert series at Humboldt park. The series has become a staple in the community combining diverse line ups with culinary treats from many of the best surrounding neighborhood restaurants.

Chill afforded many bands access to a larger audience than they might otherwise be exposed to. Genre bending Lex Allen and hip hop band Vincent Van Great come to mind as recent artists who have graced the bandshell.

Immortal Girlfriend continued to stretch those boundaries with their performance at last week’s Chill. The brother duo of Kevin and Will Bush played mostly lush, synth laden ballads backed by electronic drum tracks. Will’s melodic vocals swoon over their soundscape, invoking memories of late ‘80s style dance music. The band credits The Cure and Depeche Mode as early influences.

As a family, both have faced a certain amount of adversity during the past year including Will’s brush with a serious illness. Thankfully, with the support of his family and the local music community, he is on the road to recovery.

Since the release of their 2017 EP, Daybreak, positive critical accolades have followed, including being named as the winner of the 88.9 Radio Milwaukee’s music awards for Band of the Year.

Having recently produced an array of local heavy hitters such as B Free, Lord Fred 33 and Webster X, Immortal Girlfriend continues to be a notable presence in the local music scene. Watch for them playing soon at a venue near you.