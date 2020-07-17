Live At The Lot Brings National Headliners to Grafton

× Expand Photo via Facebook / Kapco Metal Stamping

With the live music industry essentially grounded this summer, artists and promoters are looking to alternative solutions to make concerts happen in a safe environment. With that in mind, metal stamping company Kapco and their family of brands have stepped in for Live at the Lot, a seven-concert series taking place at the parking lot of their headquarters in Grafton. The series begins on Friday night with a sold-out show featuring country star Lee Brice and special guest Conner Sweet. Proceeds from all of the shows will benefit four local charities.

While the concept of a metal stamping company hosting a music series sounds far-fetched, the connection lies in Kapco’s family of brands, which includes production company K-Nation Entertainment, as well as Given Entertainment, a music publishing company based out of Nashville that features several country stars, including Reba McEntire, on their roster. Using those connections, Kapco was able to assemble a lineup of notable national acts on a short notice.

“This was not in our plans for the year by any stretch of the imagination” said Neil Willenson, vice president of community relations for Kapco. “Our senior staff came together in May, and we looked at where we could really make a difference for the community, so we decided on this.”

As is the case with any sort of public event currently, safety precautions are of the utmost concern for the Live at the Lot staff and attendees. The concert series is a drive-in style show, where fans pay for entry by the carload, and are expected to stay either in their cars or next to them to watch the show, keeping a safe distance from those around them.

“We were really happy with the first round of shows that we did in June, and that all of our attendees adhered to social distancing guidelines” said Willenson.

So far, Lee Brice and a July 23 show featuring Phil Vassar are the only shows to have sold out the lot completely. Tickets are still available for the remaining five shows, and more information can be found on the Live at the Lot website.