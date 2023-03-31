The Mavericks Might be the Best Band You’ve Never Heard Of

× Expand Photo: The Mavericks - themavericksband.com Eddie Perez of the Mavericks Eddie Perez of the Mavericks

It’s surprising that Eddie Perez, the Mavericks’ flamboyant lead guitar player, doesn’t have more foot problems, considering how much ass he kicks during a performance. Born in Los Angeles in 1968, the Mexican-American Perez spent almost a decade recording and touring with country superstar Dwight Yoakam before becoming a Maverick in 2003. He instantly clicked with vocalist Raul Malo, becoming an integral part of the band’s eclectic blend of Cuban, country, soul and rock and roll music.

Perez is back on the road with the Mavericks to complete the band’s 30th anniversary concert tour, which was interrupted during the coronavirus pandemic. In a recent interview, he talked about his growth as a player and the enjoyment from playing in the band. Perez and the Mavericks will perform at the Pabst Theater on April 14.

The best band no one’s heard of?

(laughs). I agree with that a hundred thousand million percent! (laughs) We promote our music on social media platforms but we’re still an underground phenomenon. People who never heard of us attend one of the shows and then listen to our recordings. The audience gets it. We’re extending a musical invitation to join us.

Talk a little about growing up in East LA.

For me it was great. Music was always a part of my life. My father loved music and he had a huge collection of vinyl from ZZ Top and Van Halen to Frank Sinatra and Puerto Rican jazz. At family parties, the adults would get together and sing Mexican songs late into the night. My uncle gave me a guitar and I spent hours learning to play it by listening to Chuck Berry records.

You’re fluent in so many musical genres.

My father’s love of all music taught me not to get pigeon-holed into one kind or another. The Mavericks are perfect for me because we play so many different types of music. Our music has heart, soul, and spirit.

It’s obvious you love playing to an audience.

Admittedly so (laughs). I don’t play the notes because I can, you know? I play them because that’s what the music is telling me to do at that moment. It’s a privilege to do what I do. Inside I feel like that 16-year-old kid playing rock and roll in the garage.

And the band members can shine onstage without stepping on each other.

Each band member lives in a different piece of sonic real estate, but we all speak the same musical language. We make our music primarily for live shows. Each of us has a lot of experience and the combination of our musical journeys makes us unique.

The Rollings Stones are driven by the music rather than the other way around, and the Mavericks seem to be as well. Do you agree?

I do, and here’s an example. Recently we spent three nights on a cruise ship, and never used our set list because Raul [Malo] kept on calling out different numbers, like cover songs we’d never played before that night! I love contributing to that magic as well as supporting it. We listen to what everyone else is playing. This happens when you’re so proficient on your instrument that you feel the emotion of the song rather than worrying about playing it right. And by the way these are great questions. You’ve obviously done your homework (laughs).

You thrive on word-of-mouth rather than corporate advertising.

That’s always been our saving grace. The Mavericks can’t be pushed into one category or another. Record label marketers don’t really know what to do with us. As a result, we’ve evolved into a self-managed group that does its own marketing and merchandising. We don’t like people telling us what to do (laughs).

How many days a year are you on the road?

I’d guess maybe 240 days. But I’m used to it. I was 13 when I started playing in bands, and I’m 55 now. I’ve performed in many venues with a lot of different musicians, but I love where I am today.

I know you have a family. How do you achieve the necessary balance?

It requires a firm commitment to my wife and son. He’s 15 now, and I go home anytime I can grab a flight between dates. I’d much rather do that than lay around some city. The Mavericks are a huge part of my life, but family is more important.

What do people say about you behind your back?

(laughs) They say that guy is one cool dude! (laughs). Seriously, I hope they say he’s a kind, soulful, dynamic, and generous guy. I hope they say that.