Up Close and Talking with Fripp and Singleton

Robert Fripp and David Singleton

As King Crimson’s guitarist and presiding genius, Robert Fripp played Milwaukee’s Performing Arts Center in the early ‘70s in the first of several concerts in town with that (ever-evolving) band. Later that decade he returned for an unconventional solo performance at Peaches Records on the Northwest Side with guitar and tape loops. Fripp will be back again for another unconventional presentation, “An Evening of Talking with Robert Fripp and David Singleton,” at the PAC’s Wilson Theater at Vogel Hall.

The show is a collaboration between the guitarist and his longtime producer-business partner. Fripp and Singleton co-own the Discipline Global Mobile record label and Singleton produced Fripp’s BootlegTV series. While onstage they will converse with each other, screen bits of unseen footage and take questions from the audience. During the ‘80s, a British studio owner took a call from Fripp who had sacked his sound engineer halfway through a tour. The owner recommended Singleton and they’ve worked together ever since.

“It has been an astonishingly rewarding relationship,” says Singleton. “We have a shared interest in philosophy and, I think I can say, a mutual respect.” He admits that he knew little about King Crimson before he met Fripp midtour.

“When you work together for a long time you begin to understand each other’s particular tastes and sensibilities,” Singleton continues. “I am often unsure which of us first had an idea. For example, in 1996, we created the album Thrakattak, which is series of short, three- or four-minute, live improvisations sown together to make a one-hour piece. I have no idea which of us first proposed doing that. I do know that I originally envisioned a series of pieces about 10 minutes long, and that it was Robert that suggested it should be continuous, but where did the original idea come from? I don’t know. Perhaps both at the same time.”

What can the audience expect at “An Evening of Talking with Robert Fripp and David Singleton”? “The series of talks are a new creative adventure, which means that we are in the glorious position that we don’t know what to expect. Which is a good thing, ensuring that they are fresh and exciting both for us and the audience,” Singleton says.

“I know that many people have questions that they try to ask Robert at the most inappropriate times, so this is a chance to get answers. I have a series of insights and examples into how things work behind the scenes. There are bits that are prepared in advance, but otherwise I trust that each night will be different, going where the audience takes us. So maybe, as well as fun anecdotes and interesting curios, we will also touch on the wonders and problems of the creative experience. At the best, I am hoping for a transformative experience, both for us and those who attend. At the very least, I am confident that it will entertaining.”

October 8 at the Marcus Performing Arts Center, 929 N. Water St. For tickets and more information, visit marcuscenter.org.